Blood drive at Paul Brown Stadium hosted by Hoxworth, UC and Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Paul Brown Stadium is home to a blood drive Tuesday showcasing Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hoxworth Blood Center is asking blood donors to arrive early, and appointments are highly encouraged in anticipation of the event.

Here’s the schedule:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located in the East Lounge

Free Parking Available on the East Plaza

Call 513-451-0910 or visit hoxworth.org/bengals

Donors will receive an exclusive “It is Us” Bengals T-shirt by donating at Paul Brown Stadium or one of Hoxworth’s seven neighborhood donor centers.

“We are thrilled to bring lifesaving Bengals fans back together at Paul Brown Stadium for one of our most popular blood drives. “We are so grateful for the continued partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, and we’re thankful to fans for the support in helping Hoxworth collect lifesaving blood donations for local patients,” Hoxworth Spokesperson Jackie Marschall said.

Hoxworth is serving more than 30 hospitals in 18 counties across the Tri-State.

