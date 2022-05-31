Contests
Bridge repair to shut down I-471 ramp for 30 days

Road closed sign
Road closed sign
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A bridge repair project will close a ramp on I-471 this week.

On Wednesday, June 1, the I-471 north ramp to westbound U.S. 50/Third Street will be closed for 30 days.

While it is closed, traffic will be detoured via I-71, S.R. 562 and I-75.

Work includes expansion joints, approach pavement correction and parapet transition reconstruction, and traffic on the I-471 mainline will be maintained.

Complete General Construction Co. was awarded a contract for approximately $2.2 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by August  2022.

