Bridge repair to shut down I-471 ramp for 30 days
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A bridge repair project will close a ramp on I-471 this week.
On Wednesday, June 1, the I-471 north ramp to westbound U.S. 50/Third Street will be closed for 30 days.
While it is closed, traffic will be detoured via I-71, S.R. 562 and I-75.
Work includes expansion joints, approach pavement correction and parapet transition reconstruction, and traffic on the I-471 mainline will be maintained.
Complete General Construction Co. was awarded a contract for approximately $2.2 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.
