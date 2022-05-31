Cincinnati-area priest to be ordained bishop in Columbus Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area priest will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday.

Father Earl Fernandes, the pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be “consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus” at 2 p.m., the archdiocese said in a news release.

Bishop-elect Fernandes was ordained to the priesthood on May 18, 2002 and “has faithfully served the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in many leadership roles throughout the last 20 years,” the release states.

He served as dean, pastor, parochial vicar, seminary academic dean and associate professor, and high school teacher.

“We will miss his incredible intellect, unflagging energy, and concern for all people, but know that these traits will serve him well as he expands his ministry to shepherd the faithful people of Columbus,” Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr wrote in a letter to parishioners after Pope Francis announced the appointment earlier this year.



He holds a doctorate of moral theology from the Alphonsian Academy in Rome. He is the published author of one book and numerous articles and essays and has given presentations, talks, and retreats around the country.

Bishop-elect Fernandes is a native of Toledo, Ohio, the fourth of five boys, and the son of Indian immigrants, according to the archdiocese.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo and came to Cincinnati to study at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine before discerning a vocation to the priesthood.

