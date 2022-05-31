Contests
Cincinnati-area priest to be ordained bishop in Columbus Tuesday

Father Earl Fernandes, pastor at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will...
Father Earl Fernandes, pastor at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday.(Provided by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area priest will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday.

Father Earl Fernandes, the pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be “consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus” at 2 p.m., the archdiocese said in a news release.

Bishop-elect Fernandes was ordained to the priesthood on May 18, 2002 and “has faithfully served the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in many leadership roles throughout the last 20 years,” the release states.

He served as dean, pastor, parochial vicar, seminary academic dean and associate professor, and high school teacher.

“We will miss his incredible intellect, unflagging energy, and concern for all people, but know that these traits will serve him well as he expands his ministry to shepherd the faithful people of Columbus,” Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr wrote in a letter to parishioners after Pope Francis announced the appointment earlier this year.

“Bishop-elect Fernandes has ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in many ways since his ordination to the priesthood on May 18, 2002. Over the past 20 years, he has served as dean, pastor, parochial vicar, seminary academic dean and associate professor, high school teacher, retreat leader, and regular contributor to The Catholic Telegraph and other publications. Father Fernandes also served on the staff of the Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, D.C. for three and a half years. Through all his assignments, Father Fernandes has been an ever-joyful witness to the goodness, beauty and truth of the Catholic faith.”

Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr
Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr(Archdiocese of Cincinnati Facebook page)

He holds a doctorate of moral theology from the Alphonsian Academy in Rome. He is the published author of one book and numerous articles and essays and has given presentations, talks, and retreats around the country.

Bishop-elect Fernandes is a native of Toledo, Ohio, the fourth of five boys, and the son of Indian immigrants, according to the archdiocese.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo and came to Cincinnati to study at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine before discerning a vocation to the priesthood.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

