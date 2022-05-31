Cincinnati police rescue 3 dogs from hot vehicle in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police rescued three dogs from a hot vehicle in the West End on Tuesday morning.

Police said Officer Simon and Officer Burcado responded to a report of dogs being left in a vehicle.

They were able to get the doors unlocked and they dogs out.

According to CPD, Officer Woods Responded shortly after and said the dogs went through 10 water bottles.

The dogs were transported to the SPCA.

Police have not said if charges will be fired.

