Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

PHOTOS: A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school shooting. (Credit: SoulShine Industries via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas.

Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.

He worked “tirelessly” with his 15-year-old son to get them assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.

The caskets were bought through a company in Georgia and then delivered to Texas where they hand painted each one.

They met with family members of each victim to create the custom designs and the themes, ranging from sports to Spider-Man.

Each one cost between $3,400 and $3,800 to make.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to...
Jet skier died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight

Latest News

A video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks.
WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train
Father Geoff Drew (left) and Paul Neyer (right) pictured as a boy at St. Jude School more than...
WATCH LIVE: Father Drew victim urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws
Man shot during West Chester home invasion by resident has died, police say
Man shot by resident in West Chester home invasion dies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ’s 1/6 probe