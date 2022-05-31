Contests
Driver sentenced to at least 11 years for crash that killed 43-year-old

Jose Calo-Jimenez
Jose Calo-Jimenez(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced a man to 11 to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide.

On Tuesday, Jose Calo-Jimenez, 21, heard the judge’s decision which also included the possibility of a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license.

On April 8, 2021, Calo-Jimenez was speeding in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on Dutch Colony, disregarded a traffic signal and hit a 2006 Honda Civic driving south on Winton, according to court documents.

The driver of the Civic, 43-year-old Olajide Adewumi, suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters notes Adewumi (pictured) had recently gotten married before he died.

The story continues below.

Olajide Adesina Adewumi
Olajide Adesina Adewumi(Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office)

Calo-Jimenez blew a 0.179 BAC hours after the crash, according to Deters. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Police arrested him at 4 a.m. the next morning. He was indicted two weeks later on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Carlo-Jiminez has two prior OVI convictions as a juvenile, according to court documents. He was placed on probation, but Deters says probation was terminated in July 2019.

At the time of the crash, prosecutors say Carlo-Jimenez did not have a valid license.

