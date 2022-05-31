First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe weather in the afternoon and evening hours.

Storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, lightning and isolated, brief tornadoes.

Severe storm risk for the Tri-state. (FOX19 NOW)

The timeline is 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m.

Rain will continue after that but it will not be severe.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. (FOX19 NOW)

There will be showers and storms again Thursday but these are expected to be scattered and not severe.

Rainfall totals will be around 0.50-1.0″ from Wednesday through Thursday.

The weekend still remains nice and dry until Sunday evening and Monday.

