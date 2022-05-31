Guns in Ohio: Senators consider proposed law to reduce gun training for school staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Proposed legislation that would allow Ohio teachers and other staff to carry guns in schools with just two hours of hands-on firearm training advances Tuesday to a Senate committee for consideration.

If the committee approves House Bill 99, which Ohio’s House already passed, they can vote as soon as Tuesday afternoon to send House Bill 99 to the Senate floor for a full vote.

If it passes the full Senate, the bill would then go to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk where he would have the final say.

Ohio House Bill 99 is inching closer to potentially becoming law just one week after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were gunned down at a Texas elementary school in the nation’s worst school mass since Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in December 2012.

The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Authorities on Friday revealed that despite repeated 911 calls from students and teachers, the school district’s police chief had told more than a dozen officers to wait in a school hallway. Officials said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and that there was no longer an active attack.

The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether more lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

House Bill 99 has become controversial in Ohio because, while it would allow school staff the ability to take action by firing back in the event of a school shooting, it cuts most of the training hours teachers and other school staff would be required to take before carrying in classrooms.

Training hours would go from the current 728 hours - the same required of peace officers - to a minimum of 20.

School districts would have the discretion to require additional training.

House Bill 99 still requires armed school staff to have a concealed carry license.

As of June 13, Ohio will be a permitless carry state. But people will still need to obtain licenses to take guns into schools and to travel with them to other states that are not permitless.

Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Middletown) is the bill’s primary sponsor.

He says it is designed so schools that can’t afford protection can use armed staff instead.

The decision of whether school employees can be armed on school grounds remains up to local school districts.

Hall introduced HB99 after an Ohio Supreme Court ruling earlier this year striking down Madison Local Schools’ policy of requiring just 24 hours of training for certain teachers to carry guns at school.

Hall’s district includes Madison schools, where there was a shooting at one of the schools in 2016.

As a result, in 2018, the school board approved a policy allowing armed staff with 24 hours of training, including eight earned at a one-day class to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Other school districts in the Tri-State passed similar rules allowing teachers to be armed, including Blanchester schools in Clinton County and Williamsburg ones in Clermont County.

A group of Madison parents sued the district to try to halt the policy, but a Butler County judge upheld it.

The parents then turned to an appeals court, who overturned the lower court decision and ordered the district to require more training hours.

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the appeals court’s decision to strike the school district’s policy down.

They were represented by Gupta Wessler LLC of Columbus, Ohio and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper issued a statement last year opposing HB99 in part due to the bill’s lack of transparency standards, meaning parents would not necessarily know if teachers or staff are carrying guns in their child’s school.

Ohio Fraternal Order of Police also voiced opposition.

FOP Governmental Affairs Director Mike Weinman, a retired Columbus police officer, has testified that the bill’s training requirements aren’t sufficient and that the resulting patchwork of training standards would invite private companies to influence school board policies without parental input.

