Jet skier who died at Caesar Creek State Park identified

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 31-year-old from Pennsylvania has been identified as the jet skier who died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park.

Donnell Jordan, 31, of Pennsylvania, was thrown off a jet ski around 4 p.m., according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Jordan died after fellow boaters pulled him out of the water and up to shore, the coroner’s office said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said Monday Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency.

The coroner’s office did not provide information on the 31-year-old’s cause of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.