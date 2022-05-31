Contests
Jet skier who died at Caesar Creek State Park identified

The jet skier was pulled to shore by fellow boaters.
The jet skier was pulled to shore by fellow boaters.(WCAX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 31-year-old from Pennsylvania has been identified as the jet skier who died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park.

Donnell Jordan, 31, of Pennsylvania, was thrown off a jet ski around 4 p.m., according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Jordan died after fellow boaters pulled him out of the water and up to shore, the coroner’s office said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said Monday Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency.

The coroner’s office did not provide information on the 31-year-old’s cause of death.

