Man shot by resident in West Chester home invasion dies

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died after being shot by a resident during a home invasion in West Chester early Saturday morning, police say.

Andrew Tyson, 20, of Hamilton County entered a home on Timberrail Court around 3:30 a.m. without permission, according to West Chester Public Information Officer Barb Wilson.

Wilson said Tyson began to assault one of the homeowners.

The male resident of the home shot Tyson who later died from his injuries, according to Wilson

She said Tyson was known to the homeowners.

Police are still investigating.

