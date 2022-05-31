Pedestrian killed in Avondale hit-skip identified

AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured after a hit-skip accident on Reading Road Friday night.

According to police, the driver traveling north hit the pedestrians, who were crossing eastbound, around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Reading Road.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian killed as 69-year-old Glenn Scott.

Scott died while being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, officers said.

Police said Angelo Walton, 31, sustained serious injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center.

His condition is not known at this time.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, officers said. Impairment as a factor is yet to be determined.

The vehicle that hit them did not stay at the scene after the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

