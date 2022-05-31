Contests
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire

Jordon Mattingly
Jordon Mattingly(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they arrested a driver who was 3.5 times the legal alcohol limit after at least five people called 911.

Officers say the calls started coming in around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

They say witnesses reported seeing a SUV hit the median of the Lloyd Expressway near the Main Street exit. They say the crash caused a flat tire and the car to smoke, but the driver kept going.

Other callers say the driver was all over the road and now missing a front tire.

They say he eventually stopped at a car dealership and appeared “super drunk.”

Employees told police the driver, 30-year-old Jordon Mattingly, was trying to sell his SUV.

Police say he had swelling and scratches as if he had just been in a crash.

They say Mattingly smelled of alcohol and almost fell several times. Officers say he tested .291 on a portable breath test.

Police say inside his SUV, they found Four Loko cans and a can of White Claw.

Mattingly is facing several charges.

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

