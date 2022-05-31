Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Norwood father shot in head after getting home from work, car stolen

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Chancelor Winn
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was shot during a car theft in Norwood overnight, according to police.

Officers responded to Baker Street near Sherman Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Police Chief William Kramer.

Kramer said the man was returning home from work when he was shot. His car was then stolen.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim’s condition was not released.

No arrests were made and suspect details were not provided.

Police said the car that was stolen is a dark purple or maroon Cadillac.

Susan Roettgers lives on the same street. She says she was in disbelief when she saw her neighbor lying outside his home.

“When I saw him over there in [another neighbor’s] arms, and then his wife’s, it was just like, oh my God... I never thought that would have happened here,” Roettgers said, adding the victim is a father.

“All I kept thinking about too was their little boys. Please don’t let those little boys come out. Not while their daddy is laying there.”

The incident remained surreal for Roettgers as it unfolded.

“When I looked out side and saw, I thought, ‘Oh my God, tell me I’m not seeing what I’m seeing,’ and sure enough, the cop cars start showing, and then you see the tape. They put the tape all the way around in a big circle, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is this my street?’ It’s just, I don’t know...”

It was the sound of a gun that Roettgers says woke her up.

“It goes smack! But even just... there’s no echo, nothing. And it was only one. It sent goosebumps, because I just never heard something like that, and I thought, ‘Well, I know what a gunshot sounds like now.’”

While police search for the suspect, Roettgers says going to sleep is going to be a struggle.

“Going to bed tonight, it’s almost like, well, I sit there and wait,” she said. “I could have seen something, or seen what that person had on, anything... But they were in the car, and I couldn’t have. I just didn’t see them.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4520.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to...
Jet skier died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting

Latest News

Paul Neyer and his wife, Liesel Neyer, talked with FOX19 NOW on the back deck of their home in...
‘I want accountability’: Father Drew sex abuse survivor says he’s not done with Archdiocese of Cincinnati
Private security officers are in increased demand due to recent shootings and a shortage of...
Gun violence, police shortage drives demand for private security
Dry and Warm Overnight
Dry and Warm Overnight
Deshaun Watson
23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified