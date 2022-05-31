Police: Norwood father shot in head after getting home from work, car stolen

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was shot during a car theft in Norwood overnight, according to police.

Officers responded to Baker Street near Sherman Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Police Chief William Kramer.

Kramer said the man was returning home from work when he was shot. His car was then stolen.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim’s condition was not released.

No arrests were made and suspect details were not provided.

Police said the car that was stolen is a dark purple or maroon Cadillac.

Susan Roettgers lives on the same street. She says she was in disbelief when she saw her neighbor lying outside his home.

“When I saw him over there in [another neighbor’s] arms, and then his wife’s, it was just like, oh my God... I never thought that would have happened here,” Roettgers said, adding the victim is a father.

“All I kept thinking about too was their little boys. Please don’t let those little boys come out. Not while their daddy is laying there.”

The incident remained surreal for Roettgers as it unfolded.

“When I looked out side and saw, I thought, ‘Oh my God, tell me I’m not seeing what I’m seeing,’ and sure enough, the cop cars start showing, and then you see the tape. They put the tape all the way around in a big circle, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is this my street?’ It’s just, I don’t know...”

It was the sound of a gun that Roettgers says woke her up.

“It goes smack! But even just... there’s no echo, nothing. And it was only one. It sent goosebumps, because I just never heard something like that, and I thought, ‘Well, I know what a gunshot sounds like now.’”

While police search for the suspect, Roettgers says going to sleep is going to be a struggle.

“Going to bed tonight, it’s almost like, well, I sit there and wait,” she said. “I could have seen something, or seen what that person had on, anything... But they were in the car, and I couldn’t have. I just didn’t see them.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4520.

