Summerfair returns to Coney Island this weekend

Summerfair Cincinnati at Coney Island is back for its 52nd year
Summerfair Cincinnati at Coney Island is back.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country - Summerfair at Coney Island.

The annual fine arts fair raises money that provides support for individual artists and small arts organizations throughout the region through scholarships, awards and exhibitions.

More than 350 artists and craftspeople from across the country are exhibiting and selling works ranging from ceramics and sculptures to painting and photography.

In addition, there are youth arts activities, four stages with local and regional entertainers, and a variety of food.

WHEN:

  • Friday, June 3, 12 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Youth Arts Schedule:

  • Create-a-Tee and craft tables – Friday, 2 – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Benken Florist Home and Garden: Paint-a-Pot – Saturday 1 – 4 p.m., Sun 1 – 3 p.m.

Summerfair Acoustic Music Stage

Saturday, June 4

  • 12 p.m. Two of a Kind
  • 1 p.m. Swingtime Trio
  • 2 p.m Boutique
  • 3 p.m. Wild Carrot and Their Roots Band
  • 4 p.m.Greg Schaber
  • 5 p.m. April Aloisio and George Simon
  • 6 p.m. No Promises

Sunday, June 5

  • 11 a.m.   Jam Grass Duo
  • 12 p.m. Rachel Mousie
  • 1 p.m. Tracy Walker
  • 2 p.m.  Faux Frenchmen
  • 3 p.m.  String Theory
  • 4 p.m.  Cheryl Renee

Tickets are available at summerfair.org. One-day tickets to Summerfair are $10, with children 12 and under admitted free.

Multi-day tickets are $15.

