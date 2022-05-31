UC football single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati football single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets will start as low as $25, with the exception of the Sept. 24 Indiana game, which will start at $50.

The Bearcats’ 2021 season also featured a school-record for season-ticket sales (21,000+), which is expected to be broken this year.

The American Athletic Conference, announced Cincinnati’s Sept. 10 home opener with Kennesaw State would be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Further information about the Sept. 17 Miami (Ohio) game at Paul Brown Stadium can be found here.

SINGLE-GAME, SEASON TICKET INFORMATION

Call the Bearcats Ticket Office at 1-877-CATS-TIX from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOME SCHEDULE

Sept. 10 - Kennesaw State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Sept. 24 - Indiana

Oct. 8 - South Florida (Homecoming)

Nov. 5 - Navy

Nov. 11 - East Carolina (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 26 - Tulane (could move to Friday, Nov. 25)

