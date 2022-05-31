Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UC football single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 6, 2021.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati football single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets will start as low as $25, with the exception of the Sept. 24 Indiana game, which will start at $50.

The Bearcats’ 2021 season also featured a school-record for season-ticket sales (21,000+), which is expected to be broken this year.

The American Athletic Conference, announced Cincinnati’s Sept. 10 home opener with Kennesaw State would be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Further information about the Sept. 17 Miami (Ohio) game at Paul Brown Stadium can be found here.

SINGLE-GAME, SEASON TICKET INFORMATION

  • Purchase Tickets Here
  • Call the Bearcats Ticket Office at 1-877-CATS-TIX from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOME SCHEDULE

  • Sept. 10 - Kennesaw State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
  • Sept. 24 - Indiana
  • Oct. 8 - South Florida (Homecoming)
  • Nov. 5 - Navy
  • Nov. 11 - East Carolina (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
  • Nov. 26 - Tulane (could move to Friday, Nov. 25)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to...
Jet skier died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting

Latest News

The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions...
Kyle Farmer hits a three-run homer to carry the Reds to a win over the Giants
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
James Rapien
James Rapien talks Bengals on the Final Quarter
Lakota West softball
Final Four Fever: Lakota West softball chasing a championship