Father Drew victim urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a Cincinnati priest who recently pleaded guilty to nine counts of raping him multiple times when he was a grade school student is urging state lawmakers to change Ohio’s child rape laws.

Paul Neyer testified Tuesday before the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee at the Statehouse in Columbus.

Senators on the committee are considering Senate Bill 226 which would extend the period of limitation for child abuse or neglect.

Neyer, 43, confronted Drew in court the day he was sentenced, telling him: “You killed me. I’ve been through hell.” At the time, media including FOX19 NOW shielded his identity as we do all sex assault victims.

He recently contacted FOX19 NOW to share his story with us as he tries to bring change. Neyer gave us permission to use his name and show him on camera.

His testimony at the Statehouse Tuesday is the first time he has come forward publicly with his face and his name as a church sex abuse survivor.

Neyer held up a photo of himself as a boy at the age he was being sexually abused as he addressed senators.

Here is his testimony to the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee in its entirety, according to a copy of it he provided FOX19 NOW.

“My name is Paul Neyer and this picture represents the child I am here, speaking for today. That child spent 35 years finding his voice. He was traumatized by repeated events of sexual abuse over the course of two years and he was manipulated during those events to believe it was ok.

“As that child’s mind grew with age and experience into adulthood, so did the understanding of right and wrong. Only as that understanding came, he still didn’t grasp that what he endured was not his fault. That 8-year-old boy grew into a man that had been groomed, abused, and manipulated for so long that he also grew in feeling broken, unlovable, and dirty. That little boy was me.

“I am now 43 and today, I hope to put a face to the people Senate Bill 226 will impact. As I grew up, I was plagued with feelings of disgust, self-hatred, and the overwhelming feeling of being unworthy. I fought to find a sense of acceptance in every aspect of my life from relationships to careers. There was a fear of being deemed broken that kept the weight of the world on my shoulders, and any chance at advancement in life remained overshadowed by the evil I endured as a child.

“It took almost 30 years to tell another that I was raped. The oral and anal rapes, that happened over a two-year period between the ages of 8 years old and 10 years old, were inflicted by a perceived trusted authority figure. Even as a grown man I was afraid to speak of what occurred. It took years of being in a stable and healthy relationship to open up about what happened to me.

“Soon after, I was able to tell family and a few close friends, and it took three more years to find the courage to stand against my abuser and the corporate power that sheltered him. Though I still have a lot to do; through the love and support of those close to me, many hours of therapy, and the words “Guilty” spoken by my abuser 9 times, I have begun to heal and get some closure.

“But access to the ability to have one’s abuser held responsible in court through the state of Ohio is not available for all. The Statute of Limitation laws in place ONLY protect those that assault children and do not allow the victims to have the time needed to mature, process, and muster up a mountain of strength to come forward. If you’ve never experienced the pain that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys* like me have endured, you have no idea the weight we carry and the amount of time in a safe environment it takes to come to terms with what happened to us.

“During those 30-plus years it took me, my abuser continued to work closely with other children and remained under that same protected umbrella to become a priest. Someone with even more power and authority than he had when he did unspeakable things to me. The laws changed over time and by the grace of God fell perfectly in line to allow me to come forward and not only receive a self-admitted guilty plea but also enabled the protection of others. Had those laws not changed, Geoff Drew would still be in a position to do harm.

“People fear that eliminating SOL laws will allow people to abuse the system, but instead they forget the abused and continue to give control to evil. I can tell you that everyone’s path to healing and finding their voice is different and you cannot put a timeline on it for victims of such awful crimes as being sexually abused, especially as a child.

“Eliminating or expanding the SOL laws for child sex abuse survivors allows them the time they need. And it does not make you a condemner or even the one who says someone is guilty, as that power will still fall where it was designed in our country. In a jury of one’s peers.

“Although you see the 43-year-old man stand before you today, please take a moment to see the beaten, broken, manipulated, unworthy, and dirty-feeling 8-year-old me. Like the parable in Luke Chapter 10, see that he lays before you begging for your compassion. You have the ability like the lawyer and the priest to turn your shoulder and walk away, OR, you have the opportunity to do the right thing and be the Good Samaritan by actually seeing me.

“History remembers 3 kinds of people. Those who endure evil, those who perpetrate or enable evil, and those who stand up to and stop it. I’ve endured it, now I’m standing up to it. With the power you hold you now sit in a position to either help stop it… or to enable it. Which side of history do you want to be remembered for?

“I hope you look at this 8-year-old boy and honor him and those who have endured the things he has by passing Senate Bill 226 and continue to push forward to eliminate SOL laws and give victims the chance to find their voice. Thank you.”

Drew began abusing Neyer in 1988 he was an altar boy who attended St. Jude School in Bridgetown.

Drew was the school’s music minister. He was not ordained as a priest until 2004 but multiple concerns were raised about his behavior around young boys before and after, court records show.

Neyer came forward about Drew in the summer of 2019 after he saw a photo on social media of him performing a baptism, resulting in a Hamilton County grand jury indicting Drew on nine counts of rape.

Drew initially pleaded not guilty and was jailed at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of a $5 million bond.

Prosecutors disclosed in court records the following year they learned about a second victim of Drew. They said they made the discovery as they gathered evidence in the rape case against him.

They could not prosecute Drew for the second victim, however, because the statute of limitations had passed, court records show.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has said it made “serious mistakes” for years responding to concerns about Drew’s behavior.

The second-highest ranking member of the archdiocese, Bishop Joseph Binzer, ultimately resigned in the fallout.

Binzer remains a priest, holds the title “Bishop Emeritus” and recently was assigned pastor at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Symmes Township.

Just as Drew’s trial was scheduled to start in December, he pleaded guilty to all nine counts of rape.

He was sentenced to prison for seven years in a plea deal Neyer approved. Drew received credit for time served in jail since his indictment and is expected to be released in 2026.

His seven-year prison sentence is far less than he would have faced had he been convicted of all charges, up to 99 years.

If the case had not ended in the plea, archdiocese officials might have been compelled to testify under oath about what they knew about Drew and when.

Archdiocese officials have repeatedly pointed to all the changes they made over the years to address concerns about church sex abuse.

“Father Geoff Drew will never again have a priestly assignment,” Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said the day Drew was convicted.

Two other sex abuse victims testified Tuesday: State Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park and Chris Graham of the Columbus area.

Earlier this year, Miranda told the Columbus Dispatch she was raped by her friend’s older brother when she was 15-years-old.

Last year, Graham reported to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Diocese of Columbus that he was raped years ago by a Columbus-area priest when he was 14.

