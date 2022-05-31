Woman found dead along West Chester road identified

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The woman who was found dead Sunday along a West Chester road died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the woman as Sherry Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati. West Chester police said Haywood was found Sunday on Mulhauser Road near Princeton Glendale Road by a security guard from a nearby building.

An autopsy concluded Haywood’s death was an accident, the coroner’s office said.

She died shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the coroner’s report reads.

West Chester police have not said what might have caused Haywood’s injuries.

