Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman found dead along West Chester road identified

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Ken Brown
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The woman who was found dead Sunday along a West Chester road died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the woman as Sherry Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati. West Chester police said Haywood was found Sunday on Mulhauser Road near Princeton Glendale Road by a security guard from a nearby building.

An autopsy concluded Haywood’s death was an accident, the coroner’s office said.

She died shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the coroner’s report reads.

West Chester police have not said what might have caused Haywood’s injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to...
Jet skier died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight

Latest News

The jet skier was pulled to shore by fellow boaters.
Jet skier who died at Caesar Creek State Park identified
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Proposed legislation that would dramatically reduce the number of training hours Ohio teachers...
Guns in Ohio: Senators consider proposed law to reduce gun training for school staff
An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake