Cincinnati Black Walk of Fame names 2022 inductees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three individuals and one group have been named as the 2022 inductees to the Cincinnati Black Music Wall of Fame.

Penny Ford, Wilbert Longmire, Hi-Tek, and Midnight Star joined founding inductees Bootsy Collins, The Isley Brothers, Dr. Charles Fold and Otis Williams.

According to the press release:

Penny Ford’s musical roots run deep down into her family tree. The daughter of veteran record executive and producer, Gene Redd, Sr., (King Records), and singer Carolyn Ford, as well as sister to singer, Sharon Redd (the dance classic “Beat the Streets”), Ford was exposed to music early on as a result of her father’s work with James Brown and Kool and the Gang. Her formal background began at age five then she began taking piano lessons. Ford began performing in local talent shows in and around Cincinnati. During her 1979 summer school vacation, Ford went out on tour with Dayton, Ohio funkateers, Zapp, as part of Parliament Funkadelics World Funk Tour. In 1986, Ford replaced Lorena Shelby as the lead singer of Klymaxx (”I Miss You”). Ford continues to do session and concert work in the U.S. and Europe. She currently resides in Germany.

Wilbert Longmire played in the early 1960s in the music scene of Cincinnati. His first recordings were made in 1963 with the Hank Marr Quartet (”The Greasy Spoon,” Federal). Longmire was well known in jazz circles and performed with George Benson, and other jazz notables including Billy Eckstine, Lou Rawls, Jimmy Smit, Art Farmer, Herbie Hancock and Larry Corryell. He worked as a session musician for King Records with Red Pryscok and Jack McDuff. He died in 2018 at the age of 77

Midnight Star is best known as one of the most popular Techno-funk bands with a string of top mega #1 hits which include, “Operator,” “No Parking On The Dance Floor,” and “Freak-a-zoid.” Cincinnati native Reggie Calloway founded the band and his brother, Vincent, later joined the group. The Calloway brothers also performed as Calloway with hits including the #2 pop anthem, “I Wanna Be Rich.”

Hi-Tek, born Tony Cottrell, is one of the few beatsmiths who has delivered aurally supreme, emotive music that seamlessly travels between sounds, styles, and genres while always containing heavy doses of soul. The Cincinnati-based maestro created the sound that catapulted the independent New York rap renaissance into the mainstream in the late 1990s through his work with Mos Def and Talib Kweli as Black Star (”Definition,” “Respiration”) with Talib Kweli as one half of the group, Reflection Eternal (”Fortified Live,” “The Blast”). In the midst of his work, Hi-Tek became a staff producer for Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. His first placement with Dr. Dre’s company was “Hollywood,” from singer, Truth Hurts. The song featured Dr. Dre rapping over Hi-Tek’s music.

The permanent interactive Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame public/private project is being built along the Ohio River next to the Andrew Brady Center.

Hamilton County Commissioner and Cincinnati Black Music Wall of Fame Founder Alicia Reese made the announcement Wednesday at the Hard Rock Cafe.

