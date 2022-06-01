Cincinnati officer pleads guilty to tax charges, agrees to resign

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An officer who was working outside Cameo nightclub the night of the worst mass shooting in the city’s history pleaded guilty to submitting false tax returns Wednesday, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Officer Diondre Winstead, a 17-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, is now the third officer to plead guilty to failing to report tens of thousands of dollars earned working off-duty details.

At a hearing in federal court in Cincinnati, Winstead admitted filing three years of false tax returns and failing to report more than $50,000 in income earned from off-duty details.

As part of the plea agreement, Winstead will resign from the department, surrender his Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy certificate and serve two years of probation. The certificate is required for all police officers in Ohio.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole has not yet accepted the plea agreement and could impose a harsher sentence. The maximum sentence for the charges is three years in prison.

A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing hearing will be held, but it has not yet been scheduled.

“He admits he did not pay his fair share of taxes and has made full restitution to the IRS,” Winstead’s lawyer Brad Moermond told the Enquirer.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge declined to comment saying the case has not yet been finalized.

The Cameo nightclub shooting left two people dead and 15 wounded in 2017. In the wake of the shooting, Cincinnati police along with IRS agents have been investigating money laundering and other crimes at local nightclubs suspected of supporting drug trafficking, according to court documents.

Investigators said that members of the Cincinnati Police Department were warning people associated with the nightclubs of impending investigations or “enforcement activity,” though Winstead was never accused of tipping anyone off.

“Mr. Winstead still denies being involved in any scheme to launder drug money or being involved with drug trafficking of any kind,” Moermond said.

Court documents state Winstead told an investigator how some of the clubs operated: Drug proceeds were used to pay artists who performed at the clubs, the ticket proceeds then went back to the dealers as a way to clean their money and the club owners got the money from bar sales.

Federal investigators said the officers working these off-duty details “had reason to believe the cash being paid to them was derived from narcotics sales.”

Of the three officers accused in the investigation, Winstead is the only one who is still employed by the department, officials said, but he remains suspended.

Investigators said in court documents that former officer Quianna Campbell – who last year admitted she didn’t report at least $60,000 she earned working off-duty details – confirmed to a nightclub owner that a particular person was an undercover officer. Campbell’s police powers were suspended in November 2018.

She pleaded guilty to tax charges in 2020 and was sentenced to five years of probation.

In 2019, a former department captain, Michael Savard, pleaded guilty in a case that involved him underreporting money from off-duty details. Savard also was sentenced to five years of probation.

