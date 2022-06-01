Contests
Crews battle fire at unused Northside factory

Cincinnati fire crews say they battled a stubborn fire at an unused Northside factory overnight.
Cincinnati fire crews say they battled a stubborn fire at an unused Northside factory overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an unused Northside factory overnight.

Flames were reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Colerain Avenue near Spring Grove Avenue.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

