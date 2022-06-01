Curiosity Cube transforms shipping container into science lab for kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hand on science experience came to Khron Conservatory Wednesday as Curiosity Cube came to town.

Children worked with chemicals, microscopes and coloring at three different science stations within the retrofitted shipping container.

Curiosity Cube Coordinator Danielle Chavis says, “Our theme is the microbiome and visitors will be exploring what makes up our microbiome, the code to a healthy microbiome as well as viewing their microbiome. So, they’re going to build their own microbiome as well.”

A microbiome is the collection of all microbes, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and their genes, that naturally live on our bodies and inside us.

Curiosity Cube started in 2017 and aims to help close the gap in Title 1 schools, which are schools that have many students coming come from low-income backgrounds.

According to MilliporeSigma, the creators of the Curiosity Cube, more than half of students in Title 1 schools miss out on the opportunity to experience hands-on science.

Chavis has been able to see how impactful this is on children who may not get this experience elsewhere.

“It was beautiful and inspiring to see our program reach everybody and anybody and we couldn’t have done it without our volunteer employees as well who are able to jump in and completely translate our curriculum and our experience,” explained Chavis.

For students and guardians that missed out on Wednesday’s experience, the Curiosity Cube will be at the Cincinnati Museum Center from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on June 3.

Check out the Curiosity Cube website for more information.

