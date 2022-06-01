Damage set at $100K in Northside factory fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an unused Northside factory overnight that caused $100,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, fire officials said in a news release.

Flames were reported at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on Colerain Avenue near Spring Grove Avenue.

Firefighters stationed in Camp Washington spotted the blaze as they returned to the station from another incident.

They “drove up on fire showing from the middle of a large abandoned commercial structure known as “the old Powell Valve building,” the release states.

The fire prompted two alarms, bringing additional manpower and equipment, due to the size of the building and the difficulty firefighters had reaching the area burning.

“An aggressive hose stretch covering a half city block kept this fire contained to an elevator shaft and the immediate surrounding area,” the fire department release states.

Four people were displaced, and smoke detectors were in the building but not operating, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

