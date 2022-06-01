Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Damage set at $100K in Northside factory fire

Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an unused Northside factory overnight that caused $100,000 in...
Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an unused Northside factory overnight that caused $100,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an unused Northside factory overnight that caused $100,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, fire officials said in a news release.

Flames were reported at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on Colerain Avenue near Spring Grove Avenue.

Firefighters stationed in Camp Washington spotted the blaze as they returned to the station from another incident.

They “drove up on fire showing from the middle of a large abandoned commercial structure known as “the old Powell Valve building,” the release states.

The fire prompted two alarms, bringing additional manpower and equipment, due to the size of the building and the difficulty firefighters had reaching the area burning.

“An aggressive hose stretch covering a half city block kept this fire contained to an elevator shaft and the immediate surrounding area,” the fire department release states.

Four people were displaced, and smoke detectors were in the building but not operating, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case in custody
Cincinnati officers found these guns after pulling over Kevin Hightower on Sunday on W....
Guns, drug paraphernalia found during McMicken Ave. traffic stop

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew (left) and Paul Neyer (right) pictured as a boy at St. Jude School more than...
Father Drew sex abuse survivor urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws
Storms with heavy rain and gusty winds could turn severe starting Wednesday night into early...
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday-Thursday: Severe storms possible
Former Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld outside the federal courthouse last year...
P.G. Sittenfeld’s defense wants to keep former employee from testifying at corruption trial
Frank's Video Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast