Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old found incompetent for trial

Daycare worker pulls, rips 1-year-old’s hair out in assault: prosecutor
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is incompetent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Wednesday morning.

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, of Westwood, will undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months and then be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers ordered.

Hemmit was indicted earlier this year on charges of assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Surveillance video captured the alleged crimes.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Hemmitt assaulted the toddler on March 3 at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center in Westwood/

Hemmitt grabbed the child by the hair, lifting the victim off the ground, and then dragged the toddler about 10′ across the room, according to Deters.

While still clutching the 1-year-old’s hair, Hemmitt jerked the victim back and forth, ripping hair from the scalp.

Hemmitt tried covering up the toddler’s bald spots and threw the hair away in a trash can, Deters said and court records show.

Cincinnati police have been investigating to see if other children were harmed in Hemmitt’s care.

Parents who suspect their child might be a victim are urged to call Cincinnati Police Detective McCoy or Detective Delk at 513-263-8300.

