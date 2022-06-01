FIRST ALERT: Strong afternoon storms in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday morning starts dry, but humidity quickly rises as does the temperature ahead of a system that brings showers and storms to the region.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to threats of very heavy rainfall, strong straight-line winds and marginal hail threat.

After a sunny start a few thunderstorms will develop Wednesday after 3 pm, these will be isolated as the main threat develops closer to 7 p.m. and into the overnight. While not everyone sees rain, a few of the storms will be strong to severe in spots.

More shower and thunderstorm activity is on the way Wednesday night and early Thursday and anytime into late morning Thursday a thunderstorm could be strong to severe.

Storm Timeline:

3PM -7PM Isolated showers and storms.

7PM - 2AM THU: Widespread scattered showers and storms.

2AM THU - 8AM: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe. Very heavy rainfall possible in some storms.

8AM - NOON THU: - Isolated showers and storms, mostly to the south of the Ohio River and areas east of Cincinnati.

Thursday afternoon will be dry and cooler less humid air arrives in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the 70s for a few days before hovering around the low-to-mid 80s.

The weather will be rain-free until Monday with isolated threats for showers and storms. This won’t be a complete washout as it appears to be your typical summertime afternoon storms that pop-up. The threat continues through the middle of the work week.

