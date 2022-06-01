Contests
Frontier Days celebrates 60 years in Milford this week

Milford Frontier Days is celebrating their 60th straight year of this hometown festival this week.
Milford Frontier Days is celebrating their 60th straight year of this hometown festival this week.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Milford Frontier Days is celebrating their 60th straight year of this hometown festival this week.

The event started as a way to give people competing in the canoe races on the Little Miami River something to do after the race.

Even though those races no longer happen, the festival has continued to grow giving people of all ages something to do together at Riverside Park.

“It’s honestly an annual staple for us,” explains Milford Miami Township Chamber of Commerce President Ron Swogger. “I think some would question whether it’s the unofficial start to summer in Milford. During the pandemic, it was very difficult. We never missed a year. We actually aired a parade from 1995 and we did a virtual event where we encouraged people to distance their hearts out. We had the Naked Karate Girls that year. It was a way of ensuring this was going for 60 years in a row.”

There will be bands nightly, rides, craft vendors and of course food.

Make sure you stop by the vendor booths and buy a cupcake from the local bakery Holston’s. You could win prizes if you get a cupcake with a certain filling.

“It’s our 60th. I think the fact that we’re partnering with Holston’s and trying to bring something different we haven’t done before, and it’s just a big event and it will be a celebration for the city,” Swogger continues, “We’ve been through a lot the last few years and we want this to be an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate a special event.”

The festival begins Thursday evening with a parade from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and continues Friday and Saturday as well.

For all of the information about hours, where you can park, and which bands are performing, click here.

