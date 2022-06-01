Contests
GRAPHIC: Police, witnesses lift car off motorcyclist trapped under car in S.C.

GRAPHIC: Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist trapped under a vehicle in Myrtle Beach. (Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped under a vehicle in South Carolina.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

Video from a traffic camera shows a car hitting the back of a motorcycle and driving over it Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The passenger on the back of the motorcycle is thrown off the front while the driver of the bike is trapped underneath.

People who witnessed the crash, along with police officers, rush to the vehicle and lift the car in order to help free the trapped biker.

The rider and passenger of the motorcycle were treated at the hospital and are expected to be OK.

“As the summer season is picking up, please remember to slow down and look twice to keep everyone safe! It only takes a moment to cause a crash,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Police also advised drivers to leave extra space between themselves and other vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

