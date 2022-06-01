Contests
Great Scott, the DeLorean is back! Meet the Alpha5

Meet the DeLorean Alpha5
Meet the DeLorean Alpha5(DeLorean)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The DeLorean is going back to the future with a new electric car - the Aplha5.

Originally designed by Georgetto Giugiaro and launched in 1981, the DeLorean dmc 12 became widely popular thanks to the “Back To The Future” films.

The new car visibly showcases its iconic DNA.

“The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean,” Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company Troy Beetz said in a news release. “There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future... I think we did both with the Alpha5.”

DeLorean’s upcoming Alpha5 electric car will make its public debut at the Pebble Beach car show in August.

For more information and photos, visit the DeLorean website.

