Gun violence, police shortage drives demand for private security

Many private personnel have background in law enforcement or the military.
Private security officers are in increased demand due to recent shootings and a shortage of...
Private security officers are in increased demand due to recent shootings and a shortage of police officers.(Provided)
By Ken Baker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Recent violent crimes and staffing shortages are prompting demand for private security officers.

Johnathan Long is chief of operations at Home State Security, located in the Tri-State. He says it’s not just the latest shootings in Buffalo and Texas that are driving demand for businesses like is, it’s also lack of police officers.

“Because of the increase in that, and in the criminal activity, we have seen an increase in business,” Long said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has allocated $70 million to help with first responder and officer recruitment and retention. While those efforts are underway, Long says companies like his are filling the void.

“There’s just not enough police officers here, and that’s when we can come in and assist them,” he said.

Nationally, $49.9 billion is spent with private security companies, reflecting an increase of 3 percent since 2017, according to a report from research giant IBISWorld.com.

The team members at Home State Security, many with a law-enforcement or military background, work in a variety of settings, responding to a variety of issues, to deescalate them before they get out of control.

While they aren’t law enforcement, they can help in catching would-be criminals by keeping records and documents about incidents to which they respond.

The company says it can’t arrest but can detain and take reports that can later be used in evidence.

“We’re not just sitting somewhere and observing and reporting, we are actually hands-on out here,” Long said.

