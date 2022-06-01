‘I want accountability’: Father Drew sex abuse survivor says he’s not done with Archdiocese of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati man who was repeatedly raped as a young altar boy by the music minister at his private Catholic grade school before he became a priest has achieved what many sex abuse victims are still hoping for: some closure when his abuser was convicted.

Now, after decades of struggling to deal with being sexually assaulted between the ages of 8 and 10, Paul Neyer is a married father with four children who says he wants to use his experience to try to help other victims.

He took his first big step toward that Tuesday by going before an Ohio Senate committee, urging lawmakers to reform the state’s child sex abuse laws to extend the statute of limitation for victims to seek the justice he says they deserve.

“History remembers three kinds of people. Those who endure evil, those who perpetrate or enable evil, and those who stand up to and stop it. I’ve endured it, now I’m standing up to it. With the power you hold, you now sit in a position to either help stop it… or to enable it.

“Which side of history do you want to be remembered for? I hope you look at this 8-year-old boy and honor him and those who have endured the things he has by passing Senate Bill 226 and continue to push forward to eliminate SOL laws and give victims the chance to find their voice.”

However, Neyer, 43, tells FOX19 NOW he’s still looking for accountability he feels is lacking from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati - and if he has to go to court to achieve that, so be it.

Father Geoff Drew, pleaded guilty to nine counts of rape last year in a plea deal announced just before his trial was to start late last year.

Neyer approved the plea agreement. He says he felt Drew should have received more prison time than the seven years that was part of the deal, but he exchanged that for the achievement of Drew admitting to raping him nine times.

While Drew was still in court the day he was sentenced, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced they would seek the “laicization” of him, essentially stripping him of his priestly duties. Drew will no longer be permitted to hold Mass, take confessions or administer sacraments.

“Father Geoff Drew will never again have a priestly assignment in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati or any other diocese,” Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr said in a prepared statement at the time, in December.

Drew turned down an interview request this month from FOX19 NOW through a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

After Drew’s conviction, Neyer said he privately met at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati offices with Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and Teresa Hughes Maley, the Archdiocese’s coordinator of the ministry to survivors of abuse.

He said Schnurr told him he couldn’t guarantee that Drew wouldn’t return to work for him or at another Catholic church once he was released from prison.

“If I fire somebody for something, I’m not bringing them back for any reason. Especially if something of this nature, it doesn’t shock me at this point, you know, six months passed and sitting here and in the backstory and knowing, you know, other stories of the church, that doesn’t surprise me at all. In the moment when I was trying to do the right thing. That floored me, it floored me. I think that was when the first part when I stood up, and I started to stand up and said, I think this is time we go. It was just it’s disgusting.”

Neyer says he requested a settlement from the Archdiocese for his suffering of more than $1 million.

He says he suffered physical injuries from the rapes, spent years afterward confused about his sexuality, enlisted in the military but received an entry-level separation due to issues dealing with authority figures and left a career in law enforcement after 15 years, mostly as an officer with the Delhi Township Police Department.

He is now a project manager for a local plumbing company.

Neyer says that despite all the reforms and initiatives the Archdiocese has announced in the wake of child abuse sex cases, he doesn’t think Drew’s conviction will truly change its pattern of mishandling/covering up sex abuse by its clergy.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 450,000 Catholics, and has the fifth-largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with more than 40,000 students.

The 19-county territory includes 211 parishes and 111 Catholic primary and secondary schools.

In 2003, then-Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Niehaus found the Archdiocese of Cincinnati guilty of failing to report sexually abusive priests in the 1970 and 1980s and imposed the maximum fine possible, $10,000.

This was the result of an agreement with the Hamilton County prosecutor at the time, Mike Allen, that brought then-Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk to court to personally enter a no-contest plea on behalf of the archdiocese.

Under the agreement, the archdiocese acknowledged that by pleading no contest, it was admitting the truth of five fourth-degree misdemeanor charges and agreeing to accept the judge’s sentence.

At the time, it was the first conviction of its kind, a Roman Catholic organization convicted on criminal charges related to the mishandling of sexual abuse cases.

Archdiocese officials have repeatedly pointed to all the changes they made over the years to address concerns about church sex abuse.

After Drew’s sentencing, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement reiterating its commitment to enforcing its Decree on Child Protection.

That was established as a result of the church sex abuse crisis to try to prevent the abuse of children and adolescents through education, and screening of adults who want to serve youth. It also provides a system for reporting abuse allegations to authorities and handling incidents that occur.

St. Ignatius’ pastor also wrote that the archdiocese did more than 73,000 background checks on staff and lay people who interact with children and trained 300 “safe environment coordinators” to make sure the child protection decree is being followed.

The archdiocese has come under much criticism over the past nearly four years now for its handling of misconduct complaints against Drew.

In 2019, the archdiocese said it made “serious mistakes” for years responding to concerns about Drew’s behavior.

Court records show there were several complaints about Drew’s behavior for years, information that was expected to be detailed during his trial.

If the case had not ended in the plea, archdiocese officials might have been compelled to testify under oath about what they knew about Drew and when.

There were other alleged victims, including another student at St. Jude, who was 12 or younger when Drew began grooming and then sexually assaulting between 1985 and 1987, prosecutors wrote in court records.

Drew, however, was not charged in connection with those allegations due to the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors also planned to call several witnesses to testify to “Drew’s Grooming Actions of Boys from Same Time Period” as the altar boy’s alleged sexual abuse, according to a court motion filed in the case.

“The State expects to offer the testimony of several witnesses who will testify that on multiple occasions, they saw Drew inappropriately touching young boys who were the same gender as (the altar boy) and who were around the same age as (him,)” the motion states.

Prosecutors also wrote in court records they planned to call witnesses that can testify to Drew’s “Grooming Actions of Boys in More Recent Times.”

“The State has found multiple witnesses who can testify that Drew’s grooming behavior with minor boys continued on. This evidence is offered to show knowledge of grooming (the altar boy) and the absence of mistake or accident regarding the touching of (him). Drew’s modus operandi, his grooming behavior, had not changed one bit.”

Drew served as pastor 2009-2018 at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Liberty Township, where parishioners raised concerns to the archdiocese in 2013 and 2015, according to a 2019 news release from the archdiocese.

The concerns included “uninvited bear hugs, shoulder massages, patting of the leg above the knee and inappropriate sexual comments about one’s body or appearance, directed at teenage boys,” the release states.

The archdiocese removed Bishop Binzer from overseeing priest personnel matters in Cincinnati in 2019, saying he failed to report a 2013 accusation that Drew behaved improperly with children to Archbishop Schnurr and the Priest’s Personnel Board.

The Archdiocese has stressed that Binzer did report the allegation to the Prosecutor’s Office and Children’s Services and addressed the concern himself with Drew.

Binzer ultimately resigned in 2020 in the fallout of the Drew case. He remains a priest, has the title of “Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus” and recently was assigned pastor of Good Shepherd Church in Montgomery.

“I am deeply sorry for my role in addressing the concerns raised about Father Drew, which has had a negative impact on the trust and faith of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” Binzer said in a statement put out by the archdiocese in May 2020.

“In April, having studied this matter since last summer, the Holy See informed me that it agreed with this assessment. As a result, and after much prayer and reflection, I offered my resignation from the Office of Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. I believe this to be in the best interest of the archdiocese.”

The prosecutor’s office and children’s services looked into the complaints, but Prosecutor Mike Gmoser has told FOX19 NOW there was no evidence of criminal behavior.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office also had a similar case with the same outcome, he said.

However, Gmoser told FOX19 NOW in 2019 that he was so troubled by the priest’s behavior, he personally called the chancellor, Steve Angi, in the archdiocese and warned him to keep Drew away from children and to monitor him. Angi took those concerns to Binzer, an archdiocese spokeswoman has told FOX19 NOW.

Gmoser said in an interview he contacted the chancellor felt Drew was “sexually grooming” the boys for future sexual abuse.

Gmoser said he was upset to learn his previous warning to the archdiocese through that phone call to the chancellor was clearly not heeded because Drew requested and received permission to be moved to another church in Hamilton County during the summer of 2018.

The church, St. Ignatius of Loyola in Green Township, has Cincinnati’s largest Catholic grade school with more than 1,000 students.

The archdiocese has said Drew was permitted to move there from St. Max because he wanted to be closer to his mother. He was not moved because of complaints from St. Max parishioners about him.

The archdiocese suspended Drew as pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2019 after the parents of a teenage boy complained that Drew sent him text messages.

The messages were not sexual in nature, church officials said at the time, but this violated their child protection rules.

Parishioners at St. Ignatius were upset because they were not told about previous complaints against the priest while he was at St. Maximilian.

Shortly before Drew was placed on administrative leave, the victim in the rape case told a Cincinnati police detective what happened.

Since the Drew case came to light, the church has made important changes including appointing two people with human resources backgrounds who are not clergy to advise a board that oversees priests.

They’ve also stopped priests from working while they are being “monitored” for potential behavioral issues and created an ethics review team to help track allegations of misconduct.”

“I told (Schnurr) that we all know more than what we see,” Neyer said. “Everybody knows more than what we see. We know that Elder, (St.) X, all these places are cesspools for your priests to speak and be in the presence of young men. So I really feel after sitting here and talking to you, Mr. Schnurr, that I’m getting nowhere with you and I don’t think I’m going to get anywhere with you.’

“And he said ‘well, what is it that you want? I said accountability. The only way that you’re ever going to be held accountable is in your wallet.’ I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not asking you make me a multimillionaire, I don’t want a yacht, I don’t want to build a lavish home. But I want something that says I’m sorry, I want something that says we are guilty of this just as much as Geoff Drew. And I got nowhere with that.

‘He basically said, he goes, my hands are tied. He goes, we have a board is put in place, so I can’t help you. He said, ‘so it restricts my power of being able to say, I can give you this and help you. Instead, he said that we meet with this board, they meet once quarterly or whatever, I can’t remember what he said quarterly or however. We’re gonna actually meet with them next week. And he goes, ‘I’m gonna bring this information to the table, and whatever they decide they decide. I said, ‘so I don’t need to be present for that? No one is going to ask me questions?’ ‘No.’”

He said Schnurr also couldn’t guarantee him that Drew wouldn’t return to work for him or at another Catholic church once he was released from prison.

“If I fire somebody I for something, I’m not bringing them back for any reason. Especially if something of this nature, it doesn’t shock me at this point, you know, six months passed and sitting here and in the backstory and knowing, you know, other stories of the church, that doesn’t surprise me at all. In the moment when I was trying to do the right thing. That floored me, it floored me. I think that was when the first part when I stood up, and I started to stand up and said, I think this is time we go. It was just it’s disgusting.”

Neyer said he told Schnurr he felt like the visit was a waste of time.

“And then as we’re leaving, he put out his hand and I shook his hand. And he goes, ‘I just want to let you know, I’m sorry.’ I said, ‘I just want to let you know, I don’t believe you.’

Neyer said he was told shortly after the meeting that the only assistance the Archdiocese would offer is counseling.

“I got nothing. I got nothing but the offer of counseling, which counseling got me into Geoff Drew’s lap, and to have the church offer counseling again, it’s, that’s not accountability.”

Neyer didn’t lose his faith along the way. He’s a devout follower, he just worships at a different church now, Crossroads. He credits their pastor, counseling and camps for giving him the support and motivation he needed to begin to talk about the abuse and report Drew to the police. He also felt compelled to act after seeing a photo on social media of Drew performing a baptism.

“I was hurt. I am hurting, I’m struggling, I’m not getting through. I want other guys to know that. It just sucks. But the more you talk about it, the more you speak up and say, these are the things, it becomes that much easier,” Neyer says.

“Those walls start to come down, those cracks get mended, your life starts to become life again. So what’s next for me is just a hopeful life.”

