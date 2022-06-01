Contests
Kentucky’s free fishing weekend available to all first weekend of June

Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas
Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas(Big Thicket National Preserve)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As summer approaches, people can try their hand at fishing during free fishing weekend in Kentucky.

Free fishing weekend is open to all and will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

To help celebrate family fishing, several Kentucky communities are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4, the release said.

Fishing licenses or a trout permits are not required, but people are asked to follow the size and number limits by species of fish that are chosen to be kept.

For more information, click or tap here.

