Middletown police investigating 3 shooting incidents

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are investigating after being called to three separate scenes for reports of shootings.

The first incident happened Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. when Middletown police responded to the 400 block of Curtis Street for a report of several gunshots.

Officers found several apartments struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Another call came in around 10:47 p.m. and officers were called back to the 400 block of Curtis Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers and detectives investigated the second shooting incident, another report of shots fired was called into 911 around 1:57 a.m. on 16th Avenue.

Officers found a car crashed into a tree at 16th Avenue and South Verity Parkway and the occupants fled.

Officers found one passenger in the car who was taken to Middletown Police Department for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing for all three locations and shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-425-7700 or Detective French at 513-425-7742.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

