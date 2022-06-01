Mt. Healthy ‘desperate’ for lifeguards closes pool for day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Due to a lack of staffing, the Mt. Healthy City Pool is closed for June 1.

The public pool is typically open after the city schools close seven days of the week, however, they are in “desperate need of lifeguards,” according to the City of Mt. Healthy’s Facebook post.

If interested in becoming a lifeguard, people can follow the information below:

Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old.

All training and equipment will be paid for.

To apply, email HR@cincinnati-pmg.com

The city of Mt. Healthy asks residents to either check the city’s website or call 513-931-8840 for more information on opening and closing times.

