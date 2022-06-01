NKY man pleads guilty, used ‘Gaper’ dating app to connect with minor

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Christopher Hennig, 50, of Covington, met a 14-year-old girl from New York City through the dating app “Gaper,” according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Gaper is a dating app that allows adults with significant age gaps to connect, according to Sanders.

In March 2021, Covington Police Detective Austin Ross began investigating a report of child enticement involving the 14-year-old in New York City. In the six months preceding the investigation, Ross discovered Hennig and the victim communicating over various messaging platforms, explained Sanders.

Over the course of the conversations, Hennig sent the victim nude photos and videos of himself masturbating, along with requesting and receiving explicit images and videos of the minor.

Detective Ross also found an email from Hennig sending the minor a Visa gift card to purchase sex toys with. Hennig proceeded to ask the child for videos of her using the device.

Eventually, the mother of the 14-year-old found out about the conversations between her daughter and Hennig.

“The victim’s mental anguish will grow over time because the abuse was captured on camera, and sent over the internet, so the evidence may never go away,” says Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Emily J. Arnzen.

On June 1, Hennig pleaded guilty to the use of an electronic communications system to induce a minor to commit a sexual offense, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to Sanders.

Arnzen recommends Hennig serve a 15-year sentence. To be eligible for parole, he must serve at least 85% of that sentence and successfully complete sex offender treatment.

Hennig’s formal sentencing is scheduled to start June 28 at 1:30 p.m.

