Ohio bill reducing training for armed teachers heads to DeWine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bill drastically reducing the training hours needed to carry a gun in Ohio schools is headed to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Senate passed the Republican-sponsored bill, HB 99, on Wednesday by a vote of 23-9. The House passed the bill in November 2021.

Said Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), “This is the most important thing we have done to prevent school shootings in Ohio.”

Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) countered, “You know why that’s the most important thing you’ve done? Because you haven’t done anything else. It’s that simple. There’s a whole lot more we can do.”

As of June 13, Ohio will be a permitless carry state, but people will still need a license to take guns into schools and to travel with them to other states that are not permitless.

Currently, teachers, custodians and bus drivers must complete 728 hours of training to carry on school grounds in Ohio, the same required of peace officers. HB 99 would reduce the minimum number of required hours to 24 for initial approval and eight hours every year afterward.

Thomas, a former police officer, contended a “small portion, a smidgen” of those hours would be dedicated to firearm training.

“To simply put guns in our schools as a solution to this problem is not a solution at all,” he said, later adding, “There’s no reason we should be allowing a weapon of war in the hands of our average citizens.”

The training, per the bill, could be waived if the person has a certificate of completion from an approved basic peace officer training program.

Those wishing to carry on school grounds would have to submit to an annual criminal records check.

The decision of whether school employees can be armed on school grounds would remain up to local school districts, and school districts would have discretion to require additional training on top of the bill’s minimum requirements. They would be on the hook for funding it.

Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Middletown) is the bill’s primary sponsor. He testified last year that the bill is designed so schools that can’t afford protection can use armed staff instead.

“What we’re doing here is offering schools the flexibility to craft a solution that they feel is right for their buildings, their schools and their students,” said Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon). “We have to remember if you’re in the city, you may have a unformed officer who is in your building every day. But I can assure you that is not the case in many areas of Ohio, in areas where help may be many minutes away.”

School districts would be required to keep a list of people approved to carry guns on school grounds. The list would not be publicly available.

HB 99 would also create a bureaucratic apparatus under the Ohio Department of Public Safety called the Ohio Mobile Training Team, which would exist in part to assist schools with developing crisis response plans.

The Mobile Training Team would develop the training curriculum and oversee the approval of persons wishing to carry guns on school grounds, a responsibility currently given to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Ohio Federation of Teachers Vice President Shari Obrenski called HB 99 a “one-sided bill” that will open the “floodgates to allow more and more guns in schools, which can be deadly in the wrong hands[...]”

She continued, citing school shootings involving semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15, “Given recent events at Robb Elementary and other mass shootings it is very clear that arming teachers while active shooters have automatic weapons and body arm isn’t the answer. Teachers should not have to bear this burden.”

Thomas, speaking with a “Do Something” button pinned to his lapel, decried the bill as a “reactive” approach to school safety. He referenced red-flag laws, universal background checks and other measures as proactive approaches to “minimize the potential of an individual getting his hands on certain types of guns that will limit his ability to carry out his actions.”

A Republican senator, acknowledging the pertinence of mental health issues to school shootings, responded, “Are you not gonna do anything until you do everything? That’s not gonna happen.”

HB 99 follows a 2021 Ohio Supreme Court ruling striking down Madison Local Schools’ policy of requiring just 24 hours of training for certain teachers to carry guns at school.

