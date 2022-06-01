Contests
Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans will vote this fall on a proposal to expressly prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections. The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday after previously passing the House. That sends it to the ballot for the high-stakes midterm election, and the issue stands to ignite GOP voters. Democrats criticize the proposal as taxation-without-representation and infringement on home rule. Its backers say it’s preventive. It addresses a legal loophole that remained after Yellow Springs approved letting legal immigrants vote on certain local races and tax issues. The Republican secretary of state argued that violated the U.S. and Ohio constitutions.

