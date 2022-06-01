Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio’s remote employees are saving millions, study says

Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per...
Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per employee.(kold)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Work from home jobs are saving Ohioans $191 million, according to a study by CouponBirds.com.

The study surveyed 3,206 work from home employees in an attempt to determine just how much they have been saving per month after becoming remote.

Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per employee.

However, the study also notes that many work from home employees are purchasing their own equipment such as desks, printers, or even computers.

Many employees believe that companies should reimburse them for the extra expenses, CouponBirds.com reported.

But with gas prices rising to a national average of $4.67 according to AAA, employees have been saving more and more without their daily commute.

Working from home is not all positives though, according to CouponBirds.com, with employees noting that their home internet speed has affected their day-to-day.

Employees also voiced concerns regarding small businesses to the study, with 39% of employees believing that those located near offices have lost business and require financial compensation.

The study concludes that while some employees prefer the office atmosphere, many employees enjoy the ability to work from home as well as the financial freedom to purchase items they may not have been able to previously afford.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case in custody
Cincinnati officers found these guns after pulling over Kevin Hightower on Sunday on W....
Guns, drug paraphernalia found during McMicken Ave. traffic stop

Latest News

Meet the DeLorean Alpha5
Great Scott, the DeLorean is back! Meet the Alpha5
Allworth Advice: Prioritizing financial goals with adult kids living at home
Allworth Advice: Prioritizing financial goals with adult kids living at home
Allworth Advice: Average cost of raising a child
Allworth Advice: Average cost of raising a child
Allworth Advice: Saving money this summer amid inflation
Allworth Advice: Saving money this summer amid inflation
Allworth Advice: Gas price summer forecast
Allworth Advice: Gas price summer forecast