Ohio’s remote employees are saving millions, study says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Work from home jobs are saving Ohioans $191 million, according to a study by CouponBirds.com.

The study surveyed 3,206 work from home employees in an attempt to determine just how much they have been saving per month after becoming remote.

Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per employee.

However, the study also notes that many work from home employees are purchasing their own equipment such as desks, printers, or even computers.

Many employees believe that companies should reimburse them for the extra expenses, CouponBirds.com reported.

But with gas prices rising to a national average of $4.67 according to AAA, employees have been saving more and more without their daily commute.

Working from home is not all positives though, according to CouponBirds.com, with employees noting that their home internet speed has affected their day-to-day.

Employees also voiced concerns regarding small businesses to the study, with 39% of employees believing that those located near offices have lost business and require financial compensation.

The study concludes that while some employees prefer the office atmosphere, many employees enjoy the ability to work from home as well as the financial freedom to purchase items they may not have been able to previously afford.

