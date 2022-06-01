Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Man uses ax and boiling water as weapons during fight with nephew

Wayne Clardy
Wayne Clardy(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several battery charges after police say he fought with his nephew because he was in the bathroom too long.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of S. Bedford Ave. because a 60-year-old man was having heart trouble.

Officers say Wayne Clardy was in an AMR vehicle because his heart rate was high.

They say the other people who live in the home told them Clardy had been fighting with his nephew, and the nephew’s grandmother stepped between them.

The victims told officers Clardy swung an ax twice. The second time, they say it hit a wooden cabinet.

They say the nephew hit Clardy in the chin in their defense.

The victims told police Clardy then picked up a pot of boiling water and threw it at his nephew.

The affidavit shows the nephew was badly burned on his back and leg. Police say he had to be flown to an Indianapolis burn unit with 3rd and 4th degree burns.

Clardy was kept in the hospital overnight for the heart issues, but has now been booked in to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case in custody
Cincinnati officers found these guns after pulling over Kevin Hightower on Sunday on W....
Guns, drug paraphernalia found during McMicken Ave. traffic stop

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew (left) and Paul Neyer (right) pictured as a boy at St. Jude School more than...
Father Drew sex abuse survivor urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws
First Alert Weather Day for this afternoon through Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms this afternoon through Thursday morning
Sports betting
Sports betting in Ohio to start Jan. 1, 2023
This is a breaking news graphic for WXIX
test
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Middletown police investigating 3 shooting incidents