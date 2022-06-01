Contests
Rowing, paddleboard, kayak facility planned in Hamilton

The $6.5 million development would also include residential space and a workout facility.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Rowers on the Great Miami River will have a physical space to call their own if a development proposal becomes reality.

The Great Miami Rowing Center is a group that’s been around for more than a decade. Now they’re hoping to expand into a new facility on the river banks across from the Spooky Nook complex.

The facility would be part of a mixed-use development slated to include residential space as well as a workout area.

The rowing crews already use the river for practice, but they’re hoping to expand to paddleboard and kayak rentals to bring more people out onto the water.

Before the development can proceed, the rowing group needs to raise money to build it. They’ve already raised more than half the estimated $6.5 million cost of construction.

“We’re on this path to fundraise as much as we can, but we’re determined to make this project happen,” said Great Miami Rowing Center Board member Kristina Latta-Landefelt. “We’ve got a goal in mind, but if we have to right-size the project, we’ll do that, because we just have to see it through.”

Dan Bates is with the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve always thought we had a great gem running through our city, which is the river,” Bates said. “We have so much great economical development happening throughout the city, and I think a project like this puts additional focus on the river.”

