State police identify teen fatally shot on Statehouse lawn

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old male who was shot on the Statehouse lawn is...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on the Statehouse lawn in Columbus Sunday night.

Sgt. Bruce Nihiser of OSHP says the victim was identified as Broderick M. Harper of Columbus.

Harper was found shortly after 10 p.m. near the building.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that video released by the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board showed Harper was riding an electric scooter along with three other people before he was shot.

No word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

