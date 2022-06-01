Contests
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opening delayed due to ‘unexpected production delays’

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” was scheduled to debut on June 1 at 18 West Fourth Street...
“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” was scheduled to debut on June 1 at 18 West Fourth Street in Downtown Cincinnati.(Exhibition Hub/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience scheduled opening is being postponed due to “unexpected production delays,” according to an exhibit official.

The exhibit was supposed to open on June 1 at the former Gidding-Jenny store on 18 West Fourth Street.

For those who already bought tickets, don’t worry, the exhibit is allowing people to change the date and times for their visit.

How to select a new date and time:

  • You now have an exchange voucher in the app, in the “Vouchers” section of your profile. You can use this voucher to go back to the experience and select a new date and/or time.
  • Open the Fever app (vouchers can’t be used on web browsers) and log in with the same email account that you used to purchase your tickets.
  • Go to the experience, choose your date and time, then select the number of tickets you want to buy and tap on “Buy Now.”
  • On the next page, tap on “Apply Voucher.” This will take you to your list of vouchers. Select your exclusive voucher (it will automatically be added to your profile) and tap on “Apply Voucher” once more. This will apply the discount to your total.
  • Make sure that the total amount to pay is correct. If you select the same number and type of tickets as in your old purchase, the total to pay should be zero. If you choose a more expensive ticket or you want to purchase additional tickets, you’ll have to pay the difference.
  • Tap on “Buy Now” and you’re done. You can find your new ticket(s) in the “Tickets” section of the app.

The voucher is valid for up to two months.

Officials did not specify when the exhibit will be opening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

