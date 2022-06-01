Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
Coroner IDs teen who drowned in East Fork Lake
Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead along West Chester road identified
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case in custody
Cincinnati officers found these guns after pulling over Kevin Hightower on Sunday on W....
Guns, drug paraphernalia found during McMicken Ave. traffic stop

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge