Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Former Tri-State police chief avoids prison time in ‘machine gun scheme’
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos of...
Ohio woman gored by bison, tossed into air during Yellowstone National Park visit

Latest News

Florida's red flag gun law seem to be working, and some see it as a blue print on how to move...
Do red flag laws work to prevent gun violence?
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
Ohio House lawmakers late Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting transgender girls from joining...
Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports
Elon Musk said anyone who wants to do remote work must be in the office for at least 40 hours a...
Musk to Tesla workers: Return to the office or leave