Coroner IDs security guard killed in Ohio hospital shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the security guard that was shot and killed at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The security guard was identified as 78-year-old Darrell Holderman.

Dayton police said the prisoner was being treated in the emergency room. The inmate grabbed the guard’s gun and shot him.

He then ran out of the ER and fatally shot himself in the parking lot, police said.

The inmate has been identified as 30-year-old Brian Booth.

Police said he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a probation violation.

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.