County faces $10 million in stadium upgrades for World Cup bid

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Queen City will learn in less than a month whether we’ll be a host venue for the 2026 World Cup, but hosting one of the world’s largest sporting events will come at a cost.

FIFA intends to announce the host sites during a news conference in New York on June 16, according to the 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee.

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners now has until Thursday to decide whether to approve the stadium authority agreement set forth by FIFA.

FIFA laid out certain requirements in a 250-page document delivered to the commissioners this weekend. Among the requirements are $10 million in upgrades and modifications to Paul Brown Stadium, where a potential match would be held.

The commissioners also received an economic impact study estimating that hosting a World Cup match would bring in around $480 million to the region and $4 million in tax revenue to the county.

But during Tuesday’s presentation, Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas said she’s concerned with the total upfront cost for the county.

Dumas says she would like to see language in FIFA’s contract outlining the limits of the financial requiremtents and commitments.

Cincinnati is one of 17 US cities vying to be a World Cup Host City. Ten of the 17 will be chosen from the US, while the remaining cities will be in Mexico and Canada. Cincinnati and Kansas City are the only two Midwest cities competing for a slot.

Local officials comprising the organizing committee as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out the red carpet for FIFA representatives last year.

The US Men’s National Team played the Mexico National Team a month later in a 2022 World Cup qualifier considered a small-scale test run for Cincinnati’s viability.

A World Cup bid for Cincinnati could bring approximately 40,000 jobs to the area, according to a study done by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading global management consulting firm. The Cincy LOC’s estimation is vastly less, saying they think 3,086 jobs would come to the Tri-State if Cincinnati is chosen to host.

One potential issue with Cincinnati’s bid is the lack of a convention center hotel after the demolition of the much-maligned Millennium last year.

3CDC is spearheading a collaborative city-county effort to redevelop the convention center district including the construction of an 800-room hotel on the 4th Street parking lot south of the convention center.

3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners last month he hopes to bid out the project to national hotel brands and developers by the end of the year, with a feasible completion date of end-2025.

The cost is expected to be around $360 million for the hotel alone, with the redevelopment of the convention center adding another $100 million. So far no funding mechanism has been established.

Cincinnati City Council and the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners agreed to appoint 3CDC in oversight of the convention center district redevelopment with the specific intention of expediting a long-delayed process ahead of the World Cup.

