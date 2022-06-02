Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Former Tri-State police chief avoids prison time in ‘machine gun scheme’
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos of...
Ohio woman gored by bison, tossed into air during Yellowstone National Park visit

Latest News

Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
Ohio House lawmakers late Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting transgender girls from joining...
Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER...
‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tulsa police give update on mass shooting investigation