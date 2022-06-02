Gov. DeWine on bill for armed school staff training: ‘I look forward to signing this’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio lawmakers passed a bill that would reduce the amount of training required for teachers to carry guns at school.

The Senate passes House Bill 99. Learn more: https://t.co/1RnKiWbj5s pic.twitter.com/idEGCqKUeP — Ohio Senate GOP (@OhioSenateGOP) June 1, 2022

That means the proposal has cleared the final step before the legislation heads to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for approval.

The Republican governor reacted to the bills passage through the Ohio general assembly, saying he looks “forward to signing this important legislation.”

“Last week I called on the General Assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts, if they so chose, to designate armed staff for school security and safety. My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training. House Bill 99 accomplishes these goals, and I thank the General Assembly for passing this bill to protect Ohio children and teachers. I look forward to signing this important legislation.”

If passed into law by Gov. DeWine, House Bill 99 would lessen the amount of necessary training and give Ohio school districts the authority to allow or prohibit teachers or other staff members to possess a gun on campus.

The Ohio governor has an event scheduled for Thursday morning at Ford’s assembly plant in Sheffield. It will be his first opportunity for public comment since the bill was cleared by Ohio’s legislators.

19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s 10:30 a.m. remarks.

