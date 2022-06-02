Contests
Gov. DeWine on bill for armed school staff training: ‘I look forward to signing this’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio lawmakers passed a bill that would reduce the amount of training required for teachers to carry guns at school.

That means the proposal has cleared the final step before the legislation heads to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for approval.

Ohio nonprofit believes state’s teachers can be trained to use guns in schools

The Republican governor reacted to the bills passage through the Ohio general assembly, saying he looks “forward to signing this important legislation.”

If passed into law by Gov. DeWine, House Bill 99 would lessen the amount of necessary training and give Ohio school districts the authority to allow or prohibit teachers or other staff members to possess a gun on campus.

The Ohio governor has an event scheduled for Thursday morning at Ford’s assembly plant in Sheffield. It will be his first opportunity for public comment since the bill was cleared by Ohio’s legislators.

19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s 10:30 a.m. remarks.

