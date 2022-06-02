Contests
Hamilton woman, wanted on charge of throwing away fetus, caught after police chase

Rebecca Houck was indicted in Warren County last March.
Rebecca Houck
Rebecca Houck(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman involved in a police pursuit Wednesday was at-large on previous charges stemming from a 2021 incident in which she allegedly threw away a fetus.

A Warren County grand jury indicted 31-year-old Jennifer Houck, of Hamilton, on March 1, 2021 on a felony count of disposing of a human corpse.

The indictment claims it was a fetus between 23-27 weeks old and that Houck left it in a trash can at a Monroe hotel.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer last year that Houck had ordered a drug online “for the specific purpose of killing the child in utero.” He said it appeared the child was born deceased.

After throwing the fetus in the trash can, Houck then went to a nearby medical center, where she reportedly claimed that there had been no pregnancy. Medical staff notified law enforcement, and investigators found the fetus.

Police records obtained by the Enquirer show a search of Houck’s room turned up a crystal rock substance, an unknown white powder, multi-colored gummy worms laced with an unknown substance and multi-colored paper tabs laced with an unknown substance.

Fornshell said the fetus tested positive for various illegal drugs.

According to the Enquirer, investigators believe the drug that ultimately killed the fetus was Cytotec. Cytotec, per the FDA, is used to reduce the risk of NSAID-induced gastric ulcers. The FDA warns the drug should not be taken by pregnant women.

A warrant was issued for Houck’s arrest. Court documents show she remained at-large prior to the chase Wednesday.

That chase, according to police, began around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Frisch’s Big Boy on Hamilton Avenue in Springfield Township.

Officers tried to stop a 37-year-old man named Brandon Sasser on an open felony warrant. Police say Sasser had multiple open warrants from several jurisdictions.

Houck was Sasser’s passenger in a 2005 Ford Focus.

Sasser refused to stop. He led officers on a 16-minute chase from the Frisch’s to eastbound I-275 to southbound I-75.

The pursuit ended in Lockland, police say. Officers arrested both Sasser and Houck.

Houck is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a charge of possessing drug abuse instruments stemming from Wednesday. A bench trial is scheduled for June 14.

Sasser was hospitalized following the pursuit. Police do not have a timeframe for his release. He faces new charges of failure to comply and driving with a suspended license.

