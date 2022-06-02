It’s official! Dog found with hair tie around muzzle now adopted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog found with a hair tie around her muzzle has officially been adopted, Cincinnati Animal CARE said on Thursday.

Tiffany was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE by a Good Samaritan for treatment after the hair tie caused her to suffer deep wounds and severe swelling.

“This little girl healed like a champ, got her sutures out, and she is ready to get to live a normal puppy life,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Tiffany is now recovering at Cincinnati Animal CARE. (Facebook)

Tiffany was adopted by the people who found her and have been fostering her.

Her adopters have created an official Tiffany t-shirt with proceeds benefiting the shelter. You can purchase one here.

“Thank you so much to Tiffany’s adopters and everyone who shared her story. She was even featured in the British tabloids, so she’s world famous now,” the shelter said.

It's officially official! Tiffany was ADOPTED by the people who found her and have been fostering her! This little girl... Posted by Cincinnati Animal CARE on Thursday, June 2, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.