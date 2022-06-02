Contests
KY governor stops state gas tax hike

Gas pump
Gas pump(Gray)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax.

The regulation will prevent a 2-cent increase per gallon that would have taken effect July 1.

“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action.”

A full list of gas prices is available on FOX19 NOW.

The governor also sent a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for advice on whether he should declare a state of emergency in order to activate the price gouging statute and further protect Kentuckians.

In addition to the executive regulation filed, Beshear signed an executive order in February that immediately stopped an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values and proposed a 1% state sales tax cut that the legislature failed to act on.

He also wrote a letter to federal leadership, calling on them to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year.

