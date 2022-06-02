Lingering showers with late day sun and less humidity!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isolated to widely scattered showers will be in the tri-state through the early afternoon, but nothing too disruptive can be expected. Downpours are still possible, especially around the midday hours, but they will be brief as cooler, drier air rushes through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Afternoon conditions are expected to feel comfortable with partially clearing skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with a crisp northwesterly wind.

Crisp morning lows in the low-to-mid 50s are on tap for the next few mornings thanks to clear skies and during the day, that means sunshine! Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday! Low humidity will last through Sunday morning, but humidity creeps back into the tri-state ahead of moisture.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Queen City for the first half of next week, though it doesn’t appear to be an all-day event each day. Highs will remain in the low 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Beyond the 7 Day forecast, the Ohio River Valley will have below normal temperatures with highs in the 70s along with above normal rainfall through the middle of June.

